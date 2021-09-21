Windows left with cracks after mystery bang heard in Norwich

Published: 3:07 PM September 21, 2021

A mum was left with cracks in her windows after a mystery bang was heard in Norwich.

Several people living in the NR3 area reported hearing a loud bang on Monday evening.

Akina Talanova, 34, who lives in St Augustine's Street, put her kids to bed at 6pm but two hours later the family was woken up by a loud noise.

"Our windows are thin so we heard the bang very loudly," said Ms Talanova. "The windows shook directly after and we now have cracks in the corners.

"The children woke up and were very scared by the noise. I checked on a local Facebook group to see if anyone else heard the noise and it seems several people did.

"It was one single loud bang so didn't sound like fireworks, and car alarms were going off in the street after it happened."

People in Magdalen Street, Oak Street and Silver Street said on a public Facebook group they also heard the loud single bang.

One person said they thought it was a firework, but found it strange it was just the single noise.

Another thought it may have been a car crash.

Other people noted their windows shook and one person said they saw a flash.

Norfolk police said they did not have any records of an incident.

