Meet Norwich's Von Trapps: The musical family drawing thousands

Video

The Hodges are back for 2021 with their ever popular facebook Christmas video. - Credit: Matt Hodges

People across Norwich will have their own Christmas traditions, from a takeaway on December 24 to carolling on the big day.

But one city family has taken their festive jingles to the next level thanks to a maestro couple who has now got their talented daughter involved.

For the last eight years Laura and Matt Hodges have recorded a Christmas performance for thousands of people over the years watching via facebook.

But visitors to the annual event will also have seen their daughter Milly growing up, after she first appeared in one of the videos aged four.

Over the years the little girl has transformed from playing violin to taking centre stage (or living room) aged 12 with her saxophone in hand.

Laura, 42, is head of performing arts at the Thetford Academy with her husband Matt, 41, a professional musician, teacher and owner of Berries Barn Piano in Blofield.

Laura said: “It all began when Milly became part of the Norwich Suzuki group alongside her lessons and every year they put on a Christmas concert for all their violin students.

“Everyone plays arrangements of Christmas songs, so we helped her to practise and decided to film it for friends and family, and the tradition began there. We never in a million years expected it to get as big as it has.”

Milly, who is now a pupil at Thorpe St Andrew School, works with her parents every year to pick their song.

Laura, who lives in Blofield with her family, added: “We begin the discussions at the beginning of December, and once we agree, we record."

Usually the family opts for something merry and bouncy however this year they decided to pick something a little slower to commemorate their 14-year-old dog Bilbo, who died at the beginning of December.

Bilbo was 14.5 years old, so the Hodges played a slower song for him this year. - Credit: Laura Hodges

Luckily the clan of maestros play 12 instruments between them – so every Christmas song is on offer for them to pick.

Laura added: “It’s very rare that we have a chance to all play together. Milly is part of the school orchestra and choir, she does cheer training with the East Coast Emeralds four times a week and is part of Echo Youth Theatre.

“The fact we are all so busy is why our Christmas tradition has become so special to us!”

- The Hodge family videos over the years:

In 2014 they performed Deck the Halls

The Hodges first ever Christmas video showed an aged four Milly on the violin, Laura on the flute and Matt on piano. - Credit: Matt Hodges

In 2015 it was Oh Christmas tree

2015 saw Milly on the violin, Laura on the recorder and Matt on the piano. - Credit: Matt Hodges

2016 was a classic Jingle Bells

2016's rendition of Jingle Bells included Laura on the bassoon, Milly on the violin and Matt on the guitar. - Credit: Matt Hodges

2017 was Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

in 2017, Milly showed viewers her violin skills, while Laura played the flute and Matt played the piano. - Credit: Matt Hodges

2018 saw a performance of Ding Dong Merrily on High.

2018 saw the return of the violin, the flute and the piano for the Hodges rendition of Ding Dong Merrily. - Credit: Matt Hodges

For 2019 there was a mashup of Last Christmas and Merry Christmas Everyone.

2019 saw Milly play both the violin and the saxophone, while Laura played the flute and Matt played piano. - Credit: Matt Hodges

Back to a traditional number in 2020 with Feliz Navidad.

Firm favourite among facebook friends is 2020's Feliz Navidad which saw Laura on the maraca, Milly on the saxophone and Matt on guitar. - Credit: Matt Hodges

And 2021 saw Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.