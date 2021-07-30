Anti-vax protesters descend on Norwich pub demanding entry

Published: 4:54 PM July 30, 2021

Protesters against Covid vaccine restrictions have targeted a Norwich pub in a demonstration shared thousands of times online.

Videos shows campaigners demanding entry into The Murderers on Timberhill and angrily remonstrating with landlord Phil Cutter.

The pub hit the national headlines after Mr Cutter said punters needed to prove they have tested negative or have had at least one jab a minimum of two weeks before being allowed in.

His stance has proved controversial and has incurred the wrath of online commenters – some of whom have sent him vile personal abuse.

Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, who has a strict 'no vaccine - no entry' policy. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The protest took place outside the pub last Saturday with footage shared online showing them accusing the landlord of discrimination and arguing with customers sat outside.

“It upset my customers and my staff and it is just so unnecessary,” said Mr Cutter.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. My opinion is different to theirs.

You may also want to watch:

“They are calling me a Nazi and saying I’m discriminating against people but I don’t feel that’s the case.

Still from video showing protesters confronting Murderers landlord Phil Cutter. - Credit: Twitter

“What makes it OK for me to be vilified with death threats, phone calls, messages online and now protests? Some of the messages have been abhorrent.”

Mr Cutter said he feared the pub was being targeted for further protests with some online posts suggesting anti mask, anti lockdown and anti vaccine activist Piers Corbyn may attend a future demo.

“Whether that is true or not I don’t know but we will be passing it on to the police anyway,” he added.

The Murderers in Norwich had to close last month after two staff tested positive for the coronavirus. - Credit: Phil Cutter

The pub’s stance has been supported by customers and some high profile backers including former Norwich City player Iwan Roberts.

“Phil is a good bloke and The Murderers is a very good, popular pub in the heart of Norwich City centre,” he tweeted.

“If people have the right to choose whether to have the vaccine or not then surely he’s the right to refuse them entry after all it’s his pub.”

Phil is a good bloke and the @murderersphil is a very good popular pub in the heart of Norwich City centre.If people have the right to chose whether to have the vaccine or not then surely he’s the right to refuse them entry after all it’s his pub. https://t.co/jB1C4cK3w7 — Iwan Roberts (@iwanwroberts) July 30, 2021

Customer David Mitchell said: “I had no problem showing my vaccine card because he is doing it for the right reasons.”

Mary Woodman, who was leaving the pub, added: “They have a right to their opinion but protesting and harassing people is not on.”