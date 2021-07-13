News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:52 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 1:06 PM July 13, 2021
Philip Cutter the landlord at The Murdrers & Gardeners Arms in Norwich pictured in 2019. Picture: Ne

Philip Cutter the landlord at The Murdrers & Gardeners Arms in Norwich pictured in 2019. Picture: Neil Perry - Credit: Archant

Customers hoping to go to a city centre pub will have to prove they have had at least one vaccination to enter.

Those hoping for a pint with friends will need to have had a vaccine with a minimum period of two weeks or they will not be allowed in. 

The Murderers in Timberhill is reopening on Saturday, July 17 after being closed for 10 days due to two staff members testing positive for coronavirus. 

And all guests will be required to prove their vaccination status to gain entry both inside and outdoors at the venue as all restrictions are lifted on Monday, July 19. 

Mr Cutter said: "All it takes is one person to come in with some semblance of the virus to pass it on. We need to get everybody in the same boat and make it a blanket rule for a minimum two weeks period.

"We are trying to make it as difficult for people as possible so that they get the vaccine and think 'I want to go down to the pub so I better get mine done'." 

You may also want to watch:

The decision is based on Public Health England (PHE) advice which says it typically takes two weeks after a vaccination for the body to build up immunity against the virus. 

Mr Cutter said any type of the coronavirus vaccine is fine.

More to follow. 

Coronavirus
Norwich News

