EVENING NEWS SAYS: Anti-vaxxers do not have to go to The Murderers

Published: 1:12 PM July 14, 2021   
Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, who has a strict 'no vaccine - no entry' policy. Picture: DE

The Evening News stands square behind Phil Cutter’s right to make a decision based on what he thinks is best for his business.

We also stand squarely behind those who disagree with him.

But we oppose fiercely anyone who has taken to social media to attack him or the business.

It is well within the rights of the landlord of The Murderers to decide who comes into his pub – and who does not.

If you don’t like it, that’s fine. Go somewhere else.

Some of the abuse – often from anonymous keyboard warriors clearly not based in our city – has been disgusting.

Why do people believe they can grab their phones and attempt to ruin a business just because they disagree with the decision of the boss? They do not.

As we fully unlock bosses and individuals will have to make their own decisions. 
 

Norfolk

