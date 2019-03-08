Controversial former kebab house sells at auction for £113,000

A takeaway in the heart of Norwich's entertainment district has been snapped up at auction for more than £110,000.

Munchies, on St Vedast Street in Norwich, was placed under the hammer earlier this week, with a starting price of £80,000.

However, the former eatery fetched considerably more than this, eventually being sold for £113,000.

A spokesman for Auction House, which ran the auction at Dunston Hall on Wednesday, said it had proved a popular lot.

She said: "There was a lot of bidding on the item and interest expressed ahead of time, so we knew it would be popular."

However, the auctioneers was unable to disclose who had snapped up the takeaway, which closed earlier this year after scoring one on Norwich City Council's hygiene rating system.

The controversial kebab house was also previously run by Mehmet Bener, who in September was named on the HMRC list of deliberate tax defaulters - owing more than £350,000 in unpaid tax.