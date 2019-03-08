Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Controversial former kebab house sells at auction for £113,000

PUBLISHED: 12:06 25 October 2019

Munchies takeaway, in St Vedast Street, Norwich, has been given a food hygiene rating of one. Picture: Archant

Munchies takeaway, in St Vedast Street, Norwich, has been given a food hygiene rating of one. Picture: Archant

Archant

A takeaway in the heart of Norwich's entertainment district has been snapped up at auction for more than £110,000.

Munchies, on St Vedast Street in Norwich, was placed under the hammer earlier this week, with a starting price of £80,000.

However, the former eatery fetched considerably more than this, eventually being sold for £113,000.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Auction House, which ran the auction at Dunston Hall on Wednesday, said it had proved a popular lot.

She said: "There was a lot of bidding on the item and interest expressed ahead of time, so we knew it would be popular."

However, the auctioneers was unable to disclose who had snapped up the takeaway, which closed earlier this year after scoring one on Norwich City Council's hygiene rating system.

The controversial kebab house was also previously run by Mehmet Bener, who in September was named on the HMRC list of deliberate tax defaulters - owing more than £350,000 in unpaid tax.

Most Read

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

5 of the most ‘haunted’ places in Norwich

These are some of the most haunted places in Norwich. Photo: Lydia Taylor

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

How to watch meteor shower with 20 shooting stars per hour

The Orionid meteor shower is set to peak tonight. Photo: Getty Images

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

5 of the most ‘haunted’ places in Norwich

These are some of the most haunted places in Norwich. Photo: Lydia Taylor

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

How to watch meteor shower with 20 shooting stars per hour

The Orionid meteor shower is set to peak tonight. Photo: Getty Images

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Hernandez and Roberts ahead of Reds’ showdown

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez sat out training for part of the week with a knee problem ahead of Manchester United's Premier League visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City v Manchester United - Press Conference RECAP

Daniel Farke has options for Norwich City's Premier League test against Manchester United on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It’s going to be carnage’ - Coastal train services replaced by buses on day of Norwich City match

Norwich City fans approaching Carrow Road on a match day Picture by Alan Stanford

Daniel Farke’s squad lead touching Colney tribute to Duncan Forbes

Staff and players at Norwich City observed a moment's silence on Friday morning in honour of Duncan Forbes: All pictures: Archant/Tony Thrussell

Man in court over hit-and-run which left elderly woman pedestrian in hospital

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edwards Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists