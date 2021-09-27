'Goth' mum heckled in street hits back at haters

Published: 4:00 PM September 27, 2021

Jessica Leek is sick of being bullied because of the way she dresses. - Credit: Little Red photography -Samantha pheasey

A city mum of three has revealed the daily abuse she faces just for dressing differently.

Jessica Leek who lives off Havers Road in NR3, says she has been shouted at and attacked for her outfit choices - but she is determined not to give in saying her clothes are what "define" her.

Jessica’s style would be described as “goth” - a scene that came to prominence in the 1980s and still has a large, dedicated following around the world.

She said: “For me I feel comfortable - I know it's not normal for a lot of people but it's my normal.

“I feel like I can express my love for darker things in life that a lot of people would turn away from.”

Jessica loves being able to express herself through her dark clothing. - Credit: Little Red photography -Samantha pheasey

The 29-year-old said there are times where she can ignore people. But there are other instances when the nasty comments and disapproving stares really hurt.

And she added that the abuse has gone further than just comments and stares.

"My worst experience was when I was outside my home getting the kids out the car.”

Jessica said a couple in their late 50s, walked past and said that she should be “embarrassed” because of how she was dressed.

“When they then saw my kids, they had the nerve to tell me I should be dead and don’t deserve to have my kids.

“You can imagine how it felt to hear that - and the most devastating fact is that my kids heard it too.”

Jessica hates that her children see the way people act towards her. - Credit: Jessica Leek

Another time Jessica was shopping when a group of young lads yelled at her “what the hell does she look like?" adding: "She isn't normal."

They then followed her home while continuing to hurl abuse.

“These are the daily comments that I am now unfortunately used to, along with horrible judgemental looks,” she added.

“In order to get them to leave I had to call 999 and I now refuse to do the shopping alone.”

Now Jessica wants to get her message out that just because people might dress differently it doesn’t make her any less human.

“Instead of judging, speak to people that are different,” she said. “I'm scared for my kids to grow up in a world where it's OK to judge people.”

Jessica Leek thinks that she should be able to dress however she pleases without the fear of being bullied. - Credit: Jessica Leek



