Mum and daughter throw garage sale for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:20 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 24 July 2020

Clare and Isabelle Sayer are throwing a garage sale in Herthersett to fundraise for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Peter Steward

When a Hethersett mother and daughter duo found a charity run cancelled, they came up with a different idea to fundraise for charity.

Instead, Clare Sayer and Isabelle, 6, will run a garage and car boot sale in Hethersett on August 22 from 9am to 1pm, with pitches available at £5.

All proceeds will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Ms Sayer said: “We were due to take part in the Race for Life but, because of the pandemic, it was cancelled. Isabelle asked if we could do something else instead to raise money for an amazing cause as cancer has affected our friends and family.

“I was aware that, in previous years, there has been a garage and car boot sale in the village. I have some bits I would like to sell and we thought it would be a good idea to combine the two things.”

For more information email Ms Sayer on clare.sayer1988@gmail.com.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/claresayer88

