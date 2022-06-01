Multiple fire crews called to city blaze

Crews were called to Southwell Road, Norwich, on Wednesday (June 1) morning - Credit: Google Maps

Multiple crews were called to tackle a blaze in a building in Norwich on Wednesday (June 1) morning.

Crews from Carrow, Hethersett, Sprowston and two from Earlham attended a domestic building fire in Southwell Road, Norwich, which began just after 4.50am.

Crews wore breathing equipment and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.