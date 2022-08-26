Norfolk woman scales Mount Snowdon after losing more than seven stone

Emma Cooper, of Mulbarton, used to weigh nearly 19 stone but has since ditched the pounds after joining a weight loss group - Credit: Slimming World

A Norfolk woman has gone from struggling with pain caused by being overweight to climbing mountains after shedding over seven stone.

Emma Cooper, of Mulbarton, weighed nearly 19 stone when she decided to make a change in March 2021 by joining a weight loss support group.

Fast forward to today, and the mum-of-three is full of energy and enjoys keeping active with her boys and husband.

Emma Cooper of Mulbarton weighed 18 stone and 13lb before joining a weight loss group in March 2021 - Credit: Slimming World

Mrs Cooper said: "I had always been chubby as a kid, always the 'fat one' or 'greedy little pig'.

"I became depressed and would hide away secretly eating any comfort food I could get my hands on - emotional binge eating in all its glory.

"Despite my weight I met my husband Andrew and we now have three wonderful boys.

"Still obese at 18 stone and 13lbs, I was full of shame and embarrassment when going out and was feeling low and unhappy.

"I also had pain in my knees, back and hip and spent many sleepless nights covered in sweat. Things had to change."

Emma Cooper lost over seven stone after joining a Slimming World group in March 2021 - Credit: Slimming World

Mrs Cooper signed up to her local Slimming World group in March 2021 and despite a nervous start was warmly welcomed and given amazing support from everyone.

But outside of the group she still faced "negative and unhelpful comments".

Mrs Cooper lost seven and a half stone since joining a Slimming World group in March 2021 - Credit: Slimming World

"I have dealt with comments for many years and they built up to make me feel worthless" added Mrs Cooper.

"Now I realise that those comments speak more of the person saying them than they do of me.

"At one point it did get to me and I started another spiral of binge eating. But with the help of the group I soon got back on track."

Mrs Cooper now enjoys an active lifestyle keeping up with her energetic three boys - Credit: Slimming World

Mrs Cooper went on to lose seven and a half stone which has helped her to become an active and fun mum and enjoys taking part in activities with her children when before she would watch at the side lines.

Mrs Cooper used to watch at the side lines but now she gets involved with activities with her children - Credit: Slimming World

"I'm now joining in, be it climbing Mount Snowdon or riding a zipwire, it's great to see my children smile" she said.

"I am now healthier, pain free and food no longer controls me. I am proud of who I am and how I got here.

"Look out Ben Nevis, I'm coming for you next."







