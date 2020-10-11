Video

Teen’s cycle challenge raises 10 times target for childhood cancer causes

A teenage boy has raised nearly 10 times his intended target by cycling the distance from his home to the hospital that treated him for a rare form of cancer.

Kieran Dickerson has spent two weeks cycling 60 miles the distance from his home in Mulbarton to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The 13-year-old was diagnosed last summer with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and required six months of chemotherapy.

Kieran set out to raise £200 when he started the challenge two weeks ago, but is now approaching nearly £2,000 to be split to buy toys for the C2 ward at Addenbrooke’s and for CLIC Sargent and Finbar’s Force, who supported my parents.

Kieran, who has a twin brother Lewis, said: “My life was suddenly turned upside down, along with all my family. I never expected to be in this situation and didn’t know what my future held.

“I spent most of my time in hospital and missed out on lots of normal children’s activities, fun and school.

“Now I’m feeling better, all through my treatment I said that I would like to raise money for the people and charities that have been there to support me and my family. I would like to be able to try and make a difference for other children going through the same journey. To help them have less intense treatment with fewer side effects, and to make them happier during their treatment, and for the children to try and have fun whilst going through their journey.

On Monday he will cycle the final five miles, starting at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where his journey began to Hethersett Academy, where he is a year nine pupil.

The teenager has been left amazed that he has nearly raised “2,000 and said other young fudnraisers should go for it.

Mum Anita said: “It’s so amazing to see how he has got through it, I’m so proud of how he dealt with it. He had an awful time. Even when we were travelling to Addenbrookes for his treatment he would say I want to raise money, I want to do this when I am better.”

Dad Dave added: “From the word go, he said no matter what happens to me they’re going to find out and it’s going to help other people.”

To donate to Kieran’s fundraising page visit here.