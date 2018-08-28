Search

Another Norwich takeaway bounces back from zero hygiene rating to score four stars

PUBLISHED: 11:20 31 October 2018

Pepperoni pizza. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pepperoni pizza. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

bhofack2

Another city takeaway has bounced back from a zero hygiene rating and earned the praise of inspectors.

Mr Pizza on Portersfield Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Pizza received the lowest available rating in an inspection carried out earlier in the year.

However, after being inspected last month, Mr Pizza on Portersfield Road earned a four star rating from Norwich City Council’s food hygiene team.

In a report published this week, the eatery was praised for having address concerns raised in the prior visit, at which it was told it needed to make urgent improvement.

The inspector wrote: “Food hygiene standards are high. You demonstrated a very good standard of compliance with legal requirements.

“You have safe food handling practices and procedures and all the necessary control measures to prevent cross-contamination are in place.”

Last week, it was revealed that Lotus House Chinese takeaway on Bishop Bridge Road had also turned a zero rating into a four star score on re-inspection.

