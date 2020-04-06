Search

Advanced search

MP denies work at housing development breaches coronavirus restrictions

PUBLISHED: 14:11 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 06 April 2020

Wood clearance at Racecouse Plantation in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Extinction Rebellion / Archant

Wood clearance at Racecouse Plantation in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Extinction Rebellion / Archant

Archant

A Norfolk MP has rejected claims that work at a controversial housing development flouts coronavirus regulations - and is instead providing key materials.

The Racecoiurse Plantation is owned by the Thorpe and Felthrope Trust. Picture: Extinction Rebellion NorwichThe Racecoiurse Plantation is owned by the Thorpe and Felthrope Trust. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Norwich

Extinction Rebellion Norwich (XR) members have expressed concern that wood clearance work at the Racecourse Plantation in Thorpe St Andrew is not permitted under current restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic.

They claimed the work was not essential and therefore should not be taking place in order to protect the NHS during the public health crisis.

READ MORE: Call to rethink 300-home plan in woodland

But Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, a trustee of the Thorpe and Felthorpe Trust, who own the woodland site, said it came within an exemption for key goods.

Broadland Conservative candidate Jerome Mayhew giving his speech at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle BoodenBroadland Conservative candidate Jerome Mayhew giving his speech at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mr Mayhew forwarded parts of a briefing from the Forestry Consultant responsible for overseeing the works.

It said: “Government guidance on Covid-19 has confirmed through the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs that Forestry and the wood sector are to continue working in the supply chain for key goods – including but not limited to pallets, heating, packaging, tissue paper, timber harvesting and sawmills.

“All workers engaged in these activities are classed as key workers. All the timber felled at Thorpe including the brash is destined for timber, pallets, and wood fuel.”

READ MORE: MP makes tree pledge while his family woods face chop for new homes

Contractors are fully briefed and following social distancing guidelines on site, the briefing added.

Racecourse Plantation forms part of the Thorpe Woodlands, off Plumstead Road East, and is made up of thousands of native and non-native trees.

Plans for 300 new homes were initially refused by Broadland District Council in June 2017 and attracted widespread opposition from campaigners, local councillors and the county’s wildlife trust over the loss of woodland.

READ MORE: Company behind Thorpe Woods development seeks to allay housing number fears

But the decision was overturned in January 2019 at an appeal lodged by developer Socially Conscious Capital (SCC).

Inspector Frances Mahoney ruled the development would not have an adverse impact on biodiversity.

Proposals for the site also include a 61-hectare community woodland park and affordable housing.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

WATCH: How to avoid the haircut from hell: Salon boss dons wig to give self-isolation tips

Stone Hairdressing stylist Lauren Barratt dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe while at home in self-isolation. Pic: Stone/Archant

Man buys police officer’s meal in act of kindness

Police have charged two men with theft and breaking COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: Luke Powell

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

WATCH: How to avoid the haircut from hell: Salon boss dons wig to give self-isolation tips

Stone Hairdressing stylist Lauren Barratt dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe while at home in self-isolation. Pic: Stone/Archant

Man buys police officer’s meal in act of kindness

Police have charged two men with theft and breaking COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: Luke Powell

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Move to install 20 metre tall 5G mast sparks concern from neighbours

The existing mast on Newmarket Road. The new one would be installed to the right of the lamppost. Pic: Google Street View.

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘My wife is in favour of shredding her passport’: coronavirus cruise ship couple home

Norfolk couple Heather and David Haycox. Pic: Courtesy Samantha Haycox.

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

MP denies work at housing development breaches coronavirus restrictions

Wood clearance at Racecouse Plantation in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Extinction Rebellion / Archant
Drive 24