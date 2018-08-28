Search

Take a look at new care home plans for former Start-Rite shoe factory site

PUBLISHED: 12:43 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:43 17 November 2018

Artistic impression of the Mousehold Lane care home. Picture: Lanpro

Artistic impression of the Mousehold Lane care home. Picture: Lanpro

Lanpro

The construction of a new care home on the former Start-Rite shoe factory site in Norwich could begin next year.

Artistic impression of the Mousehold Lane care home. Picture: Lanpro

Boudica Developments is proposing to build a 79-bed care home and 42 assisted-living units on a 2.15 acre site at Mousehold Lane.

The land has been vacant since 2004 when the shoe factory closed.

A public consultation has now revealed more details about the scheme and what it could look like once complete.

Should the plans receive permission, the new care home will be operated by Magnum Care, which has more than 18 care homes nationwide.

Artistic impression of the Mousehold Lane care home. Picture: Lanpro

Consultation boards shown to the public last Monday state the home will include nursing and dementia care beds.

Beccy Rejzek, associate director of planning consultants Lanpro, said an application will be submitted to Norwich City Council later this month.

If approved, she said construction could begin in spring or summer next year.

People living on Moorland Close, near to the proposed site, welcomed the plans.

Artistic impression of the Mousehold Lane care home. Picture: Lanpro

They claimed the land had become an “eyesore” in recent years.

Margaret Gaul, 68, who lives on Moorland Close, said: “They [another developer] said before they were going to do that, but the plans fell through.

“The site is an eyesore, but at least they left it so no one can access it.”

Back in 2010 Peter Colby Commercials lodged plans with Norwich City Council to build a 60-bed care home and food retail store on the factory site.

Proposed site layout of the Mousehold Lane care home. Picture: LanproProposed site layout of the Mousehold Lane care home. Picture: Lanpro

But planning documents show the application was withdrawn a year later.

Mrs Rejzek said the new developer already had an “end user” on board, adding: “Hence why they want to get planning in later this month.”

Along with the care home, 42 supported living units will be built in the southern section of the site.

A consultation board said the units will provide accommodation for adults with a “long term care requirement with learning difficulties.”

The taller three-storey apartment blocks will be kept to the site’s east side. The site will not be built up to the boundary on the west side, adjacent to Templemere.

The public consultation took place on November 12.

