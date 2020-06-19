Search

Advanced search

Group reassures dog walkers Mousehold Heath is safe for vaccinated dogs following virus case

PUBLISHED: 07:54 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 19 June 2020

A group which works to protect Mousehold Heath in Norwich has reassured dog walkers its safe to walk vaccinated animals on the heath, following fears over a fatal virus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A group which works to protect Mousehold Heath in Norwich has reassured dog walkers its safe to walk vaccinated animals on the heath, following fears over a fatal virus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A group which works to protect Mousehold Heath in Norwich has reassured dog walkers it’s safe to walk vaccinated animals on the heath, following fears over a fatal virus.

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick ButcherDog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

On June 9, Toll Barn Vets in North Walsham warned dog owners it had a confirmed case of Parvovirus in an adult dog whose vaccinations against the disease had lapsed.

The vets issued a warning to pet owners to avoid three popular parks and woodland areas in Norfolk, where the infected dog had recently been walked.

Owners were urged to avoid Bacton Wood, North Walsham Memorial Park and Mousehold Heath in Norwich, and check their animals’ vaccinations against the disease were up to date.

Now, Mousehold Heath Defenders, which was set up in 1972 to protect and ensure the long term future of the heath, has posted a message on social media reassuring dog owners whose pets are fully vaccinated the heath is still a safe place to walk their animals.

Mousehold Heath Defenders said: “As many of you probably already know, there have been warnings recently about Parvovirus in connection with Mousehold Heath.

You may also want to watch:

“The warning came from Toll Barn vets in North Walsham as they are currently treating a dog for Parvovirus. Apparently the dog had recently been walked on Mousehold.

“We just wanted to reassure dog owners that it should be perfectly safe for dogs whose vaccinations are up to date to be walked on the Heath.”

Parvovirus, is an extremely contagious virus which attacks the intestines causing severe vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration in dogs.

Unvaccinated puppies, less than six-months old, are particularly prone to parvovirus infections and often get the most severe signs.

The disease is most commonly spread through contact with dog faeces, although it can also be caught from anything an infected dog has touched and can live in an environment for up to a year. For this reason, regular vaccination is vital, in order to keep dogs protected.

Adult dogs need boosters regularly throughout their life, and the Parvovirus vaccine is included in annual vaccinations for dogs.

Any dog owner who thinks their pet may be due a booster should contact their vet immediately.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

City centre burger van to close due to impact of pandemic

Mum's Little Kitchen on Magdalen Street, Norwich near Anglia Square has shut due to coronavirus. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

City centre burger van to close due to impact of pandemic

Mum's Little Kitchen on Magdalen Street, Norwich near Anglia Square has shut due to coronavirus. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Former world boxing champion Herbie Hide facing new court fight

World Boxing Champion Herbie Hide

Laura Ashley stores to shut following closing down sale

Laura Ashley has a store in Norwich. Pic: Laura Ashley

David Freezer: Assessing Farke’s options as City’s injury curse rears its ugly head again

Daniel Farke may need Alex Tettey to step in to defence again Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Group reassures dog walkers Mousehold Heath is safe for vaccinated dogs following virus case

A group which works to protect Mousehold Heath in Norwich has reassured dog walkers its safe to walk vaccinated animals on the heath, following fears over a fatal virus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board while wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE
Drive 24