Group reassures dog walkers Mousehold Heath is safe for vaccinated dogs following virus case

A group which works to protect Mousehold Heath in Norwich has reassured dog walkers it’s safe to walk vaccinated animals on the heath, following fears over a fatal virus.

On June 9, Toll Barn Vets in North Walsham warned dog owners it had a confirmed case of Parvovirus in an adult dog whose vaccinations against the disease had lapsed.

The vets issued a warning to pet owners to avoid three popular parks and woodland areas in Norfolk, where the infected dog had recently been walked.

Owners were urged to avoid Bacton Wood, North Walsham Memorial Park and Mousehold Heath in Norwich, and check their animals’ vaccinations against the disease were up to date.

Now, Mousehold Heath Defenders, which was set up in 1972 to protect and ensure the long term future of the heath, has posted a message on social media reassuring dog owners whose pets are fully vaccinated the heath is still a safe place to walk their animals.

Mousehold Heath Defenders said: “As many of you probably already know, there have been warnings recently about Parvovirus in connection with Mousehold Heath.

“The warning came from Toll Barn vets in North Walsham as they are currently treating a dog for Parvovirus. Apparently the dog had recently been walked on Mousehold.

“We just wanted to reassure dog owners that it should be perfectly safe for dogs whose vaccinations are up to date to be walked on the Heath.”

Parvovirus, is an extremely contagious virus which attacks the intestines causing severe vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration in dogs.

Unvaccinated puppies, less than six-months old, are particularly prone to parvovirus infections and often get the most severe signs.

The disease is most commonly spread through contact with dog faeces, although it can also be caught from anything an infected dog has touched and can live in an environment for up to a year. For this reason, regular vaccination is vital, in order to keep dogs protected.

Adult dogs need boosters regularly throughout their life, and the Parvovirus vaccine is included in annual vaccinations for dogs.

Any dog owner who thinks their pet may be due a booster should contact their vet immediately.