Future of park with 30ft hole set to be discussed at council meeting

PUBLISHED: 15:03 31 December 2018

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

The future of a Hellesdon park which was closed after the discovery of a 30ft deep hole is to be discussed at public meeting.

Mountfield Park was closed to the public in October after a groundskeeper found a small, but deep hole in the ground. Following the discovery, which has since been confirmed as a former soak away, the park was initially kept open and the hazard cordoned off, but after the cordons where stolen, Hellesdon Parish Council took the decision to close the entire park.

Now, the future of Mountfield Park is set to be discussed at a full Parish Council meeting on Tuesday, January 8.

The meeting will take place from 7pm in Diamond Jubilee Lodge, Wood View Road, Hellesdon.

At a parish council meeting in November, it was revealed that the park could be closed for months, due to the need for the council to establish whether other holes lay beneath the public park.

