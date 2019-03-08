Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash in Norwich

Police have closed Guardian Road in Norwich following an RTC. Photo: PA Wire. PA Wire/Press Association Images

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Units from @NSRAPT and @NorwichPoliceUK on scene at an RTC on Guardian Rd #Norwich. The road is fully closed in both directions at this time whilst emergency services work at scene. Please avoid the area. #NorfolkRoads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) July 12, 2019

Police were called to Guardian Road, near Dereham Road at around 6pm following reports of an incident involving a motorcyclist.

You may also want to watch:

Following the crash a man has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police have closed the road in both direction between Dereham Road and Bowthorpe Road and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

At 9pm the road remained closed.

Bus passengers are also being warned to expect disruption to First services 21/22 23/23A/24/24A which may be delayed due to queuing traffic.