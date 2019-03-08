Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 21:40 12 July 2019
PA Wire/Press Association Images
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Norwich.
Police were called to Guardian Road, near Dereham Road at around 6pm following reports of an incident involving a motorcyclist.
Following the crash a man has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.
Police have closed the road in both direction between Dereham Road and Bowthorpe Road and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
At 9pm the road remained closed.
Bus passengers are also being warned to expect disruption to First services 21/22 23/23A/24/24A which may be delayed due to queuing traffic.