Photographs show moment motorcyclist crashes after hitting hare

Photographs show the animal running into the motorbike’s path, before being hit.

The rider loses control and is thrown from his bike, which then flips in the air off the track.

The incident happened on Saturday (October 21) at Snetterton Race Circuit.

It is understood that the rider was not badly injured.

However, his bike was damaged.

The Thundersport Club Bike Championships took place at the track over the weekend.