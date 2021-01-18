News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with leg injuries after NDR crash

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:49 PM January 18, 2021   
Emergency services and passers by help treat motorcyclist following crash at NDR roundabout.

Emergency services and passers by help treat motorcyclist following crash at NDR roundabout. - Credit: Archant

A biker suffered leg injuries following a crash at a roundabout of Norwich's Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Emergency services were called at 12.45pm on Sunday, January 17 to reports that a motorcyclist had come off his bike on the B1150 North Walsham Road at Beeston. 

The man was taken to hospital. No other vehicles were involved. 

Police at the scene of motorcycle crash at NDR roundabout.

Police at the scene of motorcycle crash at NDR roundabout. - Credit: Archant

The road was closed for three hours whilst police dealt with the incident.

Figures released last year showed emergency services had been called to 54 crashes on the NDR between November 2017, when it partially opened, and November 2019.

the new road has seen the equivalent of an accident every two weeks since it opened, prompting pressure from drivers to improve 'confusing' roundabouts.

You may also want to watch:

The vast majority of crashes happened on roundabouts with the B1150 North Walsham Road junction seeing eight over the two year period. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub
  2. 2 Norfolk's first mass Covid vaccination centre to open in food court
  3. 3 Farke reveals Buendia concerns and fitness updates on Pukki and Krul after 2-1 Cardiff win
  1. 4 Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Norwich today
  2. 5 Jailed in Norfolk: Burglars, domestic abuse and threats to kill
  3. 6 Coronavirus recovery centre never used in first wave to be opened
  4. 7 Vaccines roll-out to move on to over 70s
  5. 8 Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel
  6. 9 Delays as 23m-long caravan travels through Norfolk
  7. 10 Drag Race star kicks off BBC show stint with Norwich City theme

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Staff lose jobs at retailer Outfit with plans to close permanently

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Londoners fined for travelling to stay at second home in Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Gallery

In photos: Norwich transformed but deserted in lockdown snowfall

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Gallery

Are you in our Norfolk school photos from the 1970s?

Georgina Taylor

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus