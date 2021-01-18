Motorcyclist taken to hospital with leg injuries after NDR crash
- Credit: Archant
A biker suffered leg injuries following a crash at a roundabout of Norwich's Northern Distributor Road (NDR).
Emergency services were called at 12.45pm on Sunday, January 17 to reports that a motorcyclist had come off his bike on the B1150 North Walsham Road at Beeston.
The man was taken to hospital. No other vehicles were involved.
The road was closed for three hours whilst police dealt with the incident.
Figures released last year showed emergency services had been called to 54 crashes on the NDR between November 2017, when it partially opened, and November 2019.
the new road has seen the equivalent of an accident every two weeks since it opened, prompting pressure from drivers to improve 'confusing' roundabouts.
The vast majority of crashes happened on roundabouts with the B1150 North Walsham Road junction seeing eight over the two year period.
