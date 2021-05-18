WATCH: Just Eat rider hurt after 'erratic driver' forced him off motorbike

Video

Published: 12:22 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 12:53 PM May 18, 2021

Bill Griffin with his treasured Kawasaki which has been badly damaged as a result of the crash - Credit: Bill Griffin

A Just Eat motorcyclist slid 30 feet across a roundabout to avoid a driver that pulled out in front of him - and then made off.

Bill Griffin, 56, of Cringleford, near Norwich, was travelling straight ahead at the Sweet Briar Road roundabout as he approached from Guardian Road on April 29 at 6.30pm when he says an erratic driver moving at "terrific speed" failed to give way.

Weighing up his chances in the "split second" between seeing the car enter the roundabout at Dereham Road and knowing he was about to collide with it, he decided to fall to the ground by slamming on his front brake and leaning to the floor.

He slid about 30 feet along the concrete, sustained a deep graze to his knee and forearm, broke his ankle and banged his head.

Paramedics and police attended. Mr Griffin was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and officers are now trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mr Griffin, explaining the "gut instinct" which made him fall to the floor, said: "I knew if I'd collided with that car my injuries would have been far worse. In the second I had to think, falling seemed the better option."

However, Mr Griffin's decision meant he avoided colliding with the car - the driver of which subsequently left the roundabout at the Sweet Briar Road exit.

"It's a very callous thing to do", he said, "but it also wouldn't surprise me if the driver had no idea what they'd caused. The driving was so erratic, and they joined the roundabout at terrific speed."

Mr Griffin's Kawasaki ER-6F, which weighs 180kg, had to be lifted off him by drivers who witnessed the incident - some of whom captured it on dashcam.

As a result of his injuries, Mr Griffin cannot work for at least six weeks.

"I'm a Just Eat driver, so I'm self-employed. No work means no income", he said.

He added that he was not working for JustEat at the time of the incident, however.

Mr Griffin hopes the driver of the dark-coloured car which drove off gets in contact with the police so insurance details can be exchanged.

Anyone who witnesses have been encouraged by police to contact PC Eva Evans on 101, quoting incident NC-29042021-349.







