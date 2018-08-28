Motorcyclist hospitalised following rush hour crash
PUBLISHED: 10:25 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:25 14 December 2018
A motorcyclist is in hospital following a collision with a car on the A140 this morning.
The crash happened on the Ipswich Road near Dunston Hall around 8am.
The motorcyclist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Rush hour drivers travelling towards Norwich were delayed by up to 40 minutes while the road was blocked.
Keep up to date with traffic with our live traffic map.