Motorbikes ride out in support of Black Lives Matter movement

PUBLISHED: 16:59 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 14 June 2020

Ibrahim Endul, Imanuel Cassama, Shadi Shambayati-Ghajar and Adu Jalo at the Ride Against Racism in Norwich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ibrahim Endul, Imanuel Cassama, Shadi Shambayati-Ghajar and Adu Jalo at the Ride Against Racism in Norwich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motorbike enthusiasts revved their engines and did a city ride in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The peaceful Ride Against Racism, which attracted around 20 bikers from across the county, left St Peter’s Street in Norwich just outside City Hall on Sunday, June 14.

As the bikes left to travel along the ring road, spectators of the socially distant event shouted out the name George Floyd, the black American man who was killed by a white police officer who knelt on his neck for just under nine minutes.

Hugh Stanners, involved in the Stand Up to Racism in East Anglia action group, said: “It has been absolutely brilliant. It has been fantastic to see bikers involved.”

MORE: Peaceful Black Lives Matter protest takes place in King’s Lynn

Shadi Shambayati-Ghajar, 24, from Great Yarmouth, who is involved in the Black Lives Matter movement, said: “It is important to keep the momentum going. It is beautiful to see Norwich come together to fight racial injustice.

