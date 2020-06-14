Video

Motorbikes ride out in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Ibrahim Endul, Imanuel Cassama, Shadi Shambayati-Ghajar and Adu Jalo at the Ride Against Racism in Norwich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant 2020

Motorbike enthusiasts revved their engines and did a city ride in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ride Against Racism motorbike ride took place in Norwich in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Ride Against Racism motorbike ride took place in Norwich in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The peaceful Ride Against Racism, which attracted around 20 bikers from across the county, left St Peter’s Street in Norwich just outside City Hall on Sunday, June 14.

As the bikes left to travel along the ring road, spectators of the socially distant event shouted out the name George Floyd, the black American man who was killed by a white police officer who knelt on his neck for just under nine minutes.

Bikers congregated for Ride Against Racism to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Norwich on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bikers congregated for Ride Against Racism to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Norwich on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hugh Stanners, involved in the Stand Up to Racism in East Anglia action group, said: “It has been absolutely brilliant. It has been fantastic to see bikers involved.”

MORE: Peaceful Black Lives Matter protest takes place in King’s Lynn

Shadi Shambayati-Ghajar, 24, from Great Yarmouth, who is involved in the Black Lives Matter movement, said: “It is important to keep the momentum going. It is beautiful to see Norwich come together to fight racial injustice.

The Ride Against Racism motorbike ride took place in Norwich in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Ride Against Racism motorbike ride took place in Norwich in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Ride Against Racism motorbike ride took place in Norwich in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Ride Against Racism motorbike ride took place in Norwich in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bikers congregated for Ride Against Racism to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Norwich on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bikers congregated for Ride Against Racism to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Norwich on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Ride Against Racism motorbike ride took place in Norwich in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Ride Against Racism motorbike ride took place in Norwich in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ride Against Racism bikers congregated to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Norwich on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ride Against Racism bikers congregated to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Norwich on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ride Against Racism bikers congregated to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Norwich on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ride Against Racism bikers congregated to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Norwich on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wendy Smith with a social distancing stick/banner. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Wendy Smith with a social distancing stick/banner. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ride Against Racism bikers congregated to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Norwich on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ride Against Racism bikers congregated to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Norwich on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Veterans and organisers of the Ride Against Racism, to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, stand together in solidarity at the war memorial in Norwich city centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Veterans and organisers of the Ride Against Racism, to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, stand together in solidarity at the war memorial in Norwich city centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ride Against Racism bikers congregated to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Norwich on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ride Against Racism bikers congregated to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Norwich on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN