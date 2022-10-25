Exclusive 'extravaganza' showcases city artist's latest collection

Morwenna Farrell, inset, will celebrate her love of Americana during her one night only extravaganza - Credit: Morwenna Farrell

A city-based artist will celebrate all things Western in the East of England at an exhibition of her work this Friday in Norwich.

The "yeehaw extravaganza" at St Marys Works in NR3 - also known as the Shoe Factory - will showcase the work of 36-year-old screen printer and illustrator Morwenna Farrell.

Inspired by Americana, Western and music - as well as the city she calls home - Morwenna will be showing her autumn/winter collection of vintage upcycled screen-printed wares.

She has been working on them all year - including during her residency at Jubilique in St Augustines Street - and they will be showcased at the event for one night only.

Morwenna Farrell will host a spooktacular western-themed evening of live music and her artwork at the Shoe Factory, NR3 on Friday - Credit: Morwenna Farrell

Hopefully the first of many, the "Halloween showdown" western-themed evening will feature live music from local and outside talent, a catwalk and DJ set.

It will also have an exhibition of her latest works including hand screen-printed clothing and accessories.

The NR3-based artist, who is one half of The Molee Shakes - one of the music acts performing on the night - said: "I thought I'd combine my usual seasonal collections with music and a mini exhibition.

Screen-printer and illustrator Morwenna Farrell - Credit: Morwenna Farrell

"It's combining all my loves from over the years - this is what I've always built towards and it feels weird seeing it come to fruition. I'm pinching myself a little.

"The Shoe Factory is a massive space. Until I get in there and get my work out I'll feel a little overwhelmed - but I feel excited in the fact I feel scared.

The Molee Shakes - Credit: Morwenna Farrell

"I've always loved vintage fashion. Some people wouldn't go in a charity shop but this is to show people that you can make something new again - and it works perfectly with my illustrations and sourcing pieces especially for them.

"This is a celebration of Norwich and its thriving indie scene, I love it. Covid made me want to escape, but then you realise just how lucky you are here in Norwich.

Morwenna screen prints vintage-inspired illustrations on pre-loved retro clothing - Credit: Morwenna Farrell

"We've got a great music and art scene and it all crosses over. Everyone's so supportive of each other and it's nice to include other people into this event as well."

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Eventbrite.