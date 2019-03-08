Search

Crews called to fire in Norwich petrol station

PUBLISHED: 15:42 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 29 March 2019

Crews were called to a fire in the early ours of the morning. Picture: Haylea Allison

Crews were called to a fire in the early ours of the morning. Picture: Haylea Allison

Archant

Police are investigating a potential arson after a bin fire in a Norwich petrol station.

Fire crews from Carrow and Sprowston attended Morrisons petrol station in Albion Way at 1.15am this morning, Friday, March 29.

They were on scene for about 20 minutes and police were informed.

A police spokesman said: “No officers attended the scene but enquires are on-going.

“Officers will attend the scene at a later date to determine whether the fire is to be considered arson.”

The fire comes after a string of bin fires in the Norwich city centre.

On Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11 crews attended six bin fires in one night in Red Lion Street, Surrey Street and St Stephens Street.

A police spokesman has said that the six incidents are believed to be linked and that officers are investigating.

Social worker suspended after logging meetings with vulnerable children that did not happen

Caroline Chirimuuta worked at Norfolk County Council. Photo: Neil Perry

Muffin to see your honour! Van driver ate chocolate chip muffin at the wheel

Jose Monteiro Bicas leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

‘Our hearts are broken into a million pieces’ - mum’s tribute as Norwich musician loses cancer battle

Billy Clayton from Norwich at Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

