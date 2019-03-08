Crews called to fire in Norwich petrol station

Crews were called to a fire in the early ours of the morning. Picture: Haylea Allison Archant

Police are investigating a potential arson after a bin fire in a Norwich petrol station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews from Carrow and Sprowston attended Morrisons petrol station in Albion Way at 1.15am this morning, Friday, March 29.

They were on scene for about 20 minutes and police were informed.

A police spokesman said: “No officers attended the scene but enquires are on-going.

“Officers will attend the scene at a later date to determine whether the fire is to be considered arson.”

The fire comes after a string of bin fires in the Norwich city centre.

On Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11 crews attended six bin fires in one night in Red Lion Street, Surrey Street and St Stephens Street.

A police spokesman has said that the six incidents are believed to be linked and that officers are investigating.