Supermarket scraps car park plan over Riverside traffic fears

Morrisons has submitted plans to ease congestion for shoppers leaving its Norwich Riverside store. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Proposed changes to a Norwich supermarket car park have been withdrawn after highways bosses said it would cause “unacceptable and unmanageable” traffic problems.

Morrisons had submitted plans for a new exit from its car park into Koblenz Avenue opposite Carrow Road football ground in a bid to ease congestion problems at the Riverside retail park.

Morrisons wanted to build a second car park exit on to Koblenz Avenue opposite the football ground. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Currently all motorists are forced to leave along Albion Way which at busy times is frequently hit by tailbacks to its junction with Koblenz Avenue.

The supermarket has also submitted plans for a revamped pelican-style pedestrian crossing to make it safer for people to cross Albion Way.

Norfolk County Council had submitted a holding objection to the plans saying it would “not be acceptable under any circumstances”.

More traffic counts and modelling were needed to better understand the on-going congestion problems, it added.

The supermarket chain has now withdrawn its planning application.