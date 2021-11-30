News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Supermarket scraps car park plan over Riverside traffic fears

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:33 AM November 30, 2021
Morrisons on Riverside

Morrisons has submitted plans to ease congestion for shoppers leaving its Norwich Riverside store. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Proposed changes to a Norwich supermarket car park have been withdrawn after highways bosses said it would cause “unacceptable and unmanageable” traffic problems.

Morrisons had submitted plans for a new exit from its car park into Koblenz Avenue opposite Carrow Road football ground in a bid to ease congestion problems at the Riverside retail park.

Morrisons car park

Morrisons wanted to build a second car park exit on to Koblenz Avenue opposite the football ground. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Currently all motorists are forced to leave along Albion Way which at busy times is frequently hit by tailbacks to its junction with Koblenz Avenue.

The supermarket has also submitted plans for a revamped pelican-style pedestrian crossing to make it safer for people to cross Albion Way.

Norfolk County Council had submitted a holding objection to the plans saying it would “not be acceptable under any circumstances”.

More traffic counts and modelling were needed to better understand the on-going congestion problems, it added.

The supermarket chain has now withdrawn its planning application.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caistor Lane near High Ash Farm 

Concerns raised over plans for 180 homes in suburb village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are at the scene on an accident on Palace Street in Norwich.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Busy Norwich city centre road reopened after crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich girl Brooke Swaisland is missing.

'Please come home': Family's plea to help find missing Norwich girl

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Alison Ducker, one of the highest-ranking female Kuk Sool Won martial artists in the world, has died

'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon