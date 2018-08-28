Search

More than £6,000 raised for family of man who died following A140 crash

PUBLISHED: 09:01 28 January 2019

Raffle prizes at the Anthony Glover fundraiser. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Raffle prizes at the Anthony Glover fundraiser. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A fund-raising event has raised thousands for the young family of a man who died following a car crash on the A140.

Anthony Glover died on New Year’s Day after a crash on the A140 at Long Stratton the previous day leaving behind two small children and a partner.

At a fund-raiser held at The Boundary Pub in Norwich on Saturday, dozens of people turned out to pay tribute to Mr Glover on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

Featuring live music, a raffle and sponsored head shave the event raised £2148.5 bringing the total raised for Mr Glover’s family to £6,309.

Jonathon Childs, landlord of The Boundary who helped organise the event said: “It’s a testament to our community that we have raised so much so far for a man who didn’t realise how people valued his service to our country, RIP my dear friend.”

