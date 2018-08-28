Video

More than 100 people brave the cold for Norwich Charity Sleep Out

Sleeping by the South Stand at Carrow Road, nearly 150 people raised money for the Benjamin Foundation at their big 'Sleep Out' event.

Record numbers of participants are sleeping outside for the night to raise money and raise awareness of homelessness.

The annual Sleep Out, organised by Norfolk-based Benjamin Foundation, took place this evening (November 15) outside Norwich City football’s ground, Carrow Road.

More than 140 were in attendance at the Sleep Out- a record-breaking number in the event’s four-year history.

Chris Elliot, the Benjamin Foundation’s marketing and fundraising manager, said: “The Norwich Sleep Out is our biggest event of the year. Tonight we have 146 people in attendance and we’re all staying here until 7am tomorrow morning.

“It’s not something that everybody would do, it has a real challenge element to it. It’s also very different to other fundraising events.”

Bedding down for the night under the stars, Esther Richardson wanted to support the Benjamin Foundation at their 'Sleep Out' event at Carrow Road.

The Benjamin Foundation helps people to deal with homelessness, family relationships and issues children my face.

Mr Elliot continued: “It really brings the people participating face to face with the issue they’re raising money for.

“We understand that it is not the reality of being a homeless person as we have safety in numbers, hot drinks and food but it does get people thinking about the issue.”

Last November’s event was held in the car park at the EDP and Evening News in Norwich and more than £30,000 was raised for The Benjamin Foundation.

The number of people taking part in the 'Sleep Out' has more than doubled since the first event four years ago.

Rachele Kelsall, who has participated in all four Norwich Sleep Outs, said: “It’s a really great cause, 365 days of the year people have to do this and live their life this way, so our one night of the year is a small price to pay.

“The work that the charity does is hugely important, it acts as a safety net for young people in the county.

“Without the good work that they do, those homeless children would really be left to their own devices.”

The Sleep Out, part of a national initiative organised by the End Youth Homelessness Campaign, has raised over £90,000 in the last four years. It is estimated there are 86,000 young people who are homeless in the UK.

A hot cup of tea helped to keep Sarah Wood warm at the big 'Sleep Out' event for the Benjamin Foundation at Carrow Road.

