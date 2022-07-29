TUI passengers sent to London then back again delayed for total of 30 hours
- Credit: Mark Overton
Holidaymakers who were sent to London before being immediately brought back to Norwich for an outward flight then experienced further delays on the return journey.
City folk travelling to Rhodes with TUI were delayed by more than 26 hours after being scheduled to leave Norwich Airport at 1.20pm last Wednesday.
The airline has already offered £350 compensation per person after customers were told their flight would depart from Gatwick Airport instead of Norwich - only to then be informed they would in fact be flying from Norwich after all.
TUI pledged to reimburse passengers for one day of the holiday which was cut short by the delay.
But there was one final endurance test for the frustrated travellers as their flight home from Rhodes was also delayed.
Mark Overton, 55, was among those who travelled with TUI to Rhodes with his 42-year-old wife Frances, and two children Brooke and Jake, aged 21 and 14.
He said customers were informed their flight home would be delayed by three-and-a-half-hours from Rhodes before their coach transfer to the airport.
However, they still set off by coach at the original time from their hotel to the airport so were left kicking their heels.
The TOM5383 TUI flight was scheduled to leave Rhodes at 8.30pm on Wednesday - but eventually left just after midnight local time before landing at 1.45am in Norwich on Thursday.
Mr Overton - who runs The Little Seafood Truck from his home in Marsham - said: "I think they realised what we had been through on the way out so they pulled out all the stops to make sure it did not happen again.
"But even with that we were delayed by three-and-a-half-hours. This means we were delayed by just over 30 hours in total during the holiday."
The holidaymaker said the level of disruption took the gloss off what should have been a relaxing time away.
"By the time we settled in it felt like it was almost time to come home," Mr Overton said.
TUI has confirmed customers will be able to claim compensation for the delay on the flight home in addition to the compensation for the delays on the way out.