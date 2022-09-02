Missing Suffolk teenager thought to be in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 14-year-old Alexis, who is thought to have travelled to Norwich from her home in Suffolk - Credit: Supplied

A missing 14-year-old girl from Suffolk is thought to have travelled to Norwich.

Alexis, from Wickham Market, near Woodbridge, was last seen on Thursday, September 1.

She got the bus from the village at about 2.50pm, arriving at Ipswich Station shortly after 4pm.

Alexis is thought to have got on a train to Norwich from Ipswich Train Station - Credit: Supplied

It is thought she may then have travelled to Norwich.

Alexis is described as white and of slim build, she has long brown hair, and is around 5ft 2ins tall.

She was last seen wearing a brown jumper, shorts, white trainers and a black Nike rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Alexis or knows of her whereabouts should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 293 of September 1.



