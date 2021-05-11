News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich man, 69, reported missing after leaving home

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 10:56 PM May 11, 2021   
Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich

Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have appealed for help in tracing a man who has been reported as missing after leaving his home this evening.

Michael Crowe, 69, was last seen leaving his home on Shorncliffe Avenue in Mile Cross at around 7pm on Tuesday evening, May 11.

Mr Crowe is considered as vulnerable due to his medical conditions and police officers are increasingly worried about his wellbeing.

He is described as white, medium build and with short dark grey, wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing green trousers and a green checkered shirt, with a grey fleece jacket and slippers.

You may also want to watch:

Anybody who has information about his whereabouts or believes they may have seen him have been asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 268.


Most Read

  1. 1 1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer
  2. 2 Woman's life 'left in pieces' after being raped while unconscious
  3. 3 'Dated' office building dogged by doorway drug use could be turned into flats
  1. 4 Hotel to open three 'micropubs' with a difference
  2. 5 Faulty traffic lights cause travel disruption
  3. 6 Village trials teen 'hangout' zone as young children feel intimidated
  4. 7 'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight
  5. 8 Man in 50s dies after crash between car and bicycle
  6. 9 Former Primark store goes up for rent
  7. 10 'I was in tears': Dentist can keep working despite failing 13 patients
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

End of an era for Norwich's Debenhams store

End of an era as Debenhams closes in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge United's Paul Mullin (left) and Wes Hoolahan celebrate after the Sky Bet League Two match

Promotion joy for Canaries legend

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
The lorry at the scene of the collision on Farrow Road in Norwich. Picture Luke Powell.

Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Deliveroo driver in Rupert Street Norwich

Residents' anger at Deliveroo motorcycle drivers using pavement shortcut

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus