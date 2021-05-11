Norwich man, 69, reported missing after leaving home
Police have appealed for help in tracing a man who has been reported as missing after leaving his home this evening.
Michael Crowe, 69, was last seen leaving his home on Shorncliffe Avenue in Mile Cross at around 7pm on Tuesday evening, May 11.
Mr Crowe is considered as vulnerable due to his medical conditions and police officers are increasingly worried about his wellbeing.
He is described as white, medium build and with short dark grey, wavy hair.
He was last seen wearing green trousers and a green checkered shirt, with a grey fleece jacket and slippers.
Anybody who has information about his whereabouts or believes they may have seen him have been asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 268.
