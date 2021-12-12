Man, 20, missing for three days

Jozef Zamichowski, 20, from Norwich, has been missing for three days - Credit: Norfolk Police

A Norwich man has been missing for three days.

Jozef Zamichowski, 20, was last seen on Thursday morning, December 9, in Buckingham Road in Norwich.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in, athletic build, with short, brown hair and no facial hair.

He was believed to be wearing sports clothing, including a grey sweater.

Police are concerned about Mr Zamichowski's welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 153 of December 12, 2021.