Missing man found by off-duty police officer

Published: 6:40 AM May 12, 2021

Michael Crowe was found safe and well. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A vulnerable man who had been reported missing in Norwich has been found safe and well.

Michael Crowe had been reported missing after leaving his home in Shorncliffe Avenue in Mile Cross at about 7pm on Tuesday, May 11.

Concerned officers at Norfolk police issued an appeal to the public help find the 69-year-old. who was considered as vulnerable due to his medical conditions.

And Mr Crowe was spotted by an off-duty police officer at just before midnight.

He was found, safe and well, in White Woman Lane in Old Catton.