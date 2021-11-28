News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:08 PM November 28, 2021
Brooke Swaisland has been found in Norwich.

Brooke Swaisland has been found in Norwich. - Credit: Kimberley Dennis

The 16-year-old girl who went missing in Norwich on Friday has been found.

Brooke Swaisland was last seen on St Stephens Street in the city centre on Friday lunchtime but has now been taken home by her sister Kimberley Dennis.

After receiving a text from Brooke, Kimberley travelled to Anglia Square to pick her up.

"We found her tired and hungry but the most important thing is that she's ok," said Kimberley. 

Brooke was found tired and hungry but otherwise well.

Brooke was found tired and hungry but otherwise well. - Credit: Kimberley Dennis

The family had received 'countless' messages of support and positivity in the search to find Brooke, with numerous posts on social media reaching hundreds of people.

"We are just so grateful. It's such a relief to find her," Kimberley added.

"We've had endless support and help - some people have even walked around the whole city to help find her.

"We'd like to say a massive thank you."

