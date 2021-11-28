'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home
- Credit: Kimberley Dennis
The 16-year-old girl who went missing in Norwich on Friday has been found.
Brooke Swaisland was last seen on St Stephens Street in the city centre on Friday lunchtime but has now been taken home by her sister Kimberley Dennis.
After receiving a text from Brooke, Kimberley travelled to Anglia Square to pick her up.
"We found her tired and hungry but the most important thing is that she's ok," said Kimberley.
The family had received 'countless' messages of support and positivity in the search to find Brooke, with numerous posts on social media reaching hundreds of people.
"We are just so grateful. It's such a relief to find her," Kimberley added.
"We've had endless support and help - some people have even walked around the whole city to help find her.
"We'd like to say a massive thank you."