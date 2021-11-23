Pud the rescue dog returns home after two-day adventure around Norwich

Pud the rescue dog who went missing in Norwich on Sunday, November 21, has been found and is now safe at home. - Credit: Katy Owens

He has been on a two-day adventure around Norwich and captured the hearts of hundreds of well-wishers but now Pud the rescue dog is safely home with his foster family.

From Norwich’s Golden Triangle to Framlingham Pigot, Trowse and Poringland, Pud the Golden Labrador cross has really clocked some miles since his disappearance over the weekend.

The rescue dog from Romania got spooked when a firework was set off near to his Norwich home around 10am on Sunday [November 21] as his foster mum, Katy Owens, was putting him in her car.

The loud bang caused Pud to bolt and Ms Owens, who had fallen to the floor, was unable to grab his lead.

The 37-year-old is an experienced dog fosterer who had been trying to rehabilitate Pub after suffering a lifetime of neglect and abuse.

“I think he was trying to find his way home,” she said “But when so many well-meaning people were trying to catch him they scared him further away.

“Because he is a rescue, he can’t tell the difference between someone trying to catch his lead or trying to beat him.”

After taking to social media to call on Norwich communities to help track him down, Ms Owens received numerous tip-offs from people who had spotted him.

On Tuesday afternoon [November 22] – two days after his disappearance – she received the news she had been waiting for.

Ms Owens added: “My phone started ringing and a lady was saying she had seen him through Riverside.

“Then the phone rang again and it was Norwich train station who told me he had been running on the tracks and the train drivers were trying to catch him.

“Apparently he then bolted and came out through the front of the train station entrance and up Prince of Wales Road.

“Then he went through Tombland and ended up on Rouen Road where a man on his bicycle just rugby-tackled him and finally caught him.”

After an exciting afternoon on the loose in the city centre, Pud is now at home cuddled up on his bed.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everybody," said Ms Owens. "We couldn’t have got him back without everyone’s help. There really are some amazing people out there. I’m so relieved and happy.”