Family of missing Norfolk mother-of-five ‘over the moon’ after she is found safe

A missing mother-of-five last seen in Norwich has been found safe and well.

Sandra Thomas, 53, who has mental health problems, was staying with one of her daughters in the city when she went missing at about 8am on Tuesday, December 18.

Family and friends were becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare, with Norfolk police joining in with the search around Norwich and Thorpe St Andrew.

But Ms Thomas’ daughter Hannah Thomas posted on Facebook at around 9pm on Friday to say that her mother had been found.

In her post she said: “Mum has been found she’s safe and sound, well thank you to everybody who has been here for the family much appreciated we are over the moon.”

Another Facebook page, Missing people in and around Norwich, also posted on Friday night about Ms Thomas’ safe return.

Commenting on the post, her eldest daughter Natasha Statham said social media had played a key role in helping to find her mother.

She said: “Wanted to take this moment would like to thank each and everyone who helped us trying to locate our mum over the past three days, we have been so overwhelmed with the help thank goodness for social media we wouldn’t of been able to do it ourself. Appreciate everyone thank you from the bottom of our hearts xxx.”