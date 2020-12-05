Man, 33, missing from Norwich found

Published: 6:35 PM December 5, 2020

Stephen Underwood has returned to his Norwich home. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man missing from Norwich has been found.

Stephen Underwood, 33, returned to his Norwich home at around 4.30pm on Saturday (December 5).

He had been last seen at Waterloo Road in the city on Thursday afternoon (December 3) prompting a missing person appeal.

Officers would like to thank the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.