Missing man last seen in Norwich - more than 75 miles from his home

Missing man Kelley Hill from Boston was last seen in Norwich. Picture Lincolnshire Police. Archant

A man missing from his home in Lincolnshire was last seen in Norwich, police have said.

Officers are currently looking for Kelley Hill, 48, who is missing from his home in Boston. Kelley was last seen in Norwich at 5pm on 10 January.

Police believe he could still be in this area.

Kelley is 6ft tall, has greying cropped hair, is clean shaven and is of a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a cream jacket and navy trousers and he often frequents quiet places such as parks or riverbanks.

Anyone who has seen Kelley or have any information should call Lincolnshire police 101 quoting incident 96 of 11 January.