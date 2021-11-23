'Terrified' rescue dog Pud still missing after 48 hour search

Pud, a golden Labrador cross, has been missing since he got spooked by fireworks in Norwich on Sunday, November 21. He was last seen in the Trowse area. - Credit: Katy Owens

An “incredibly worried” dog fosterer said she will not rest until she finds her missing rescue dog Pud.

The beloved pooch got spooked by fireworks and ran away over the weekend.

Katy Owen said Pud, a rescue dog from Romania, got frightened by fireworks as she was putting him into her car near to her house in Norwich’s Golden Triangle.

It was around 10am on Sunday, November 21, when the loud bang caused Pud to bolt.

But Ms Owens, who had also fallen to the floor, said she was unable to grab his lead before it was too late.

The 37-year-old is an experienced dog fosterer who had been trying to rehabilitate Pud after suffering a lifetime of neglect and abuse.

She said: “I think he was trying to find his way home.

“But when so many well-meaning people were trying to catch him they scared him even further away.

“Because he is a rescue he can’t tell the difference between someone trying to catch his lead or trying to beat him."

She added: “I am his foster mum he has been with me about three months. My job is to teach him how to love again and how to be a dog; the little pleasure of being safe and warm and having a full tummy.”

Unable to find Pud, Ms Owens took to Facebook and Instagram calling on friends and family in the local area to help trace him.

The seven-year-old golden Labrador cross initially ran as far as the A146 and was seen near to The Old Feathers pub - where trail cameras have been put up.

Pud was most recently spotted in the Trowse and Arminghall area.

“I have a live map and I’m tracking all of these sightings to give us a picture how he is feeling and where he is going,” said Ms Owens.

She explained: “We want him to settle in an area so we can go there to trap him or try to catch him but in a calm, relaxed way.

“The most important thing is not to approach and just ignore him and call my number straight away.”

She added: “I can’t thank the Norwich community enough, for helping me to bring Pud home.

“I won’t stop until I find him.”

If you see Pud please call Katy Owens immediately on 07763 983712.

