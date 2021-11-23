News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

'Terrified' rescue dog Pud still missing after 48 hour search

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:15 PM November 23, 2021
Updated: 2:04 PM November 23, 2021
Pud, a Golden Labrador cross, has been missing since he got spooked by fireworks in Norwich on Sunday

Pud, a golden Labrador cross, has been missing since he got spooked by fireworks in Norwich on Sunday, November 21. He was last seen in the Trowse area. - Credit: Katy Owens

An “incredibly worried” dog fosterer said she will not rest until she finds her missing rescue dog Pud. 

The beloved pooch got spooked by fireworks and ran away over the weekend.  

Katy Owen said Pud, a rescue dog from Romania, got frightened by fireworks as she was putting him into her car near to her house in Norwich’s Golden Triangle. 

Pud, the Golden Labrador cross, has been missing since he got spooked by fireworks in Norwich on Sunday

Pud, a golden Labrador cross, has been missing since he got spooked by fireworks in Norwich on Sunday, November 21. He was last seen in the Trowse area. - Credit: Katy Owens

It was around 10am on Sunday, November 21, when the loud bang caused Pud to bolt.  

But Ms Owens, who had also fallen to the floor, said she was unable to grab his lead before it was too late. 

The 37-year-old is an experienced dog fosterer who had been trying to rehabilitate Pud after suffering a lifetime of neglect and abuse. 

Pud, a Golden Labrador cross, has been missing since he got spooked by fireworks in Norwich on Sunday

Pud was last seen in the Trowse area. - Credit: Katy Owens

She said: “I think he was trying to find his way home.

Most Read

  1. 1 Staff in disbelief after 100 cannabis plants uncovered in estate
  2. 2 Badly behaved elves target Norwich shopping centre
  3. 3 Police arrest wanted man in Norwich
  1. 4 Man guilty of causing ex 'severe psychological harm' avoids jail
  2. 5 Dad who used to be homeless decorates house with 16,000 Christmas lights
  3. 6 Disruption for drivers as Grapes Hill roundabout work overruns
  4. 7 Norwich teachers consider strike over pension changes
  5. 8 Owner's surprise as puppy potentially born both female and male
  6. 9 100 cannabis plants found in police drugs raid
  7. 10 Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park

“But when so many well-meaning people were trying to catch him they scared him even further away. 

“Because he is a rescue he can’t tell the difference between someone trying to catch his lead or trying to beat him." 

She added: “I am his foster mum he has been with me about three months. My job is to teach him how to love again and how to be a dog; the little pleasure of being safe and warm and having a full tummy.” 

Pud, the Golden Labrador cross, has been missing since he got spooked by fireworks in Norwich on Sunday

Pud is a rescue dog. - Credit: Katy Owens

Unable to find Pud, Ms Owens took to Facebook and Instagram calling on friends and family in the local area to help trace him.  

The seven-year-old golden Labrador cross initially ran as far as the A146 and was seen near to The Old Feathers pub - where trail cameras have been put up.

Pud was most recently spotted in the Trowse and Arminghall area. 

Katy Owens

Pud, a Golden Labrador cross, has been missing since he got spooked by fireworks in Norwich on Sunday, November 21. He was last seen in the Trowse area.

“I have a live map and I’m tracking all of these sightings to give us a picture how he is feeling and where he is going,” said Ms Owens. 

She explained: “We want him to settle in an area so we can go there to trap him or try to catch him but in a calm, relaxed way. 

“The most important thing is not to approach and just ignore him and call my number straight away.” 

She added: “I can’t thank the Norwich community enough, for helping me to bring Pud home. 

“I won’t stop until I find him.” 

If you see Pud please call Katy Owens immediately on 07763 983712. 

Pud, the Golden Labrador cross, has been missing since he got spooked by fireworks in Norwich on Sunday

Pud, the Golden Labrador cross, has been missing since he got spooked by fireworks in Norwich on Sunday, November 21. He was last seen in the Trowse area. - Credit: Katy Owens


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new XO Kitchen is expected to open in November 

Norwich Live News

'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn McDonalds, in Norwich, has been crowned as the best drive-thru experience.  

Norwich McDonald's named best drive thru in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The winter garden at The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich. 

Christmas | Video

Enjoy mulled wine and baked camembert in Norwich's secret winter garden

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A sauna has been constructed in the Valpy Avenue allotments

Bemusement over sauna saga in city allotment

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon