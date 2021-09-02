Missing Costessey woman found safe and well

Published: 3:57 PM September 2, 2021

A missing woman from Costessey has been found by police in Sheringham.

Heather Walters, 35, was found safe and well in the town on Thursday morning.

Ms Walters was reported missing on Wednesday, and was last seen around 11.30am. Norfolk police had appealed for information of her whereabouts after being concerned for her safety.

Police thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal.