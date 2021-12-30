News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Where is Sooty? Beloved care home cat missing

Sophie Skyring

Published: 6:58 PM December 30, 2021
Residents at Thomas Torwell House are desperate to get Sooty home again. 

Residents at Thomas Torwell House are desperate to get Sooty home again. - Credit: Thomas Torwell House

Residents of a care home in NR3 were devastated to wake on Wednesday morning and find that their beloved cat Sooty had gone missing.  

The staff at Thomas Torwell House - a care home for people with vision impairments - welcomed Sooty to help with wellbeing. 

Sooty is three years old and she was rescued from Romania where she was found in a bad way.  

India Lowe, the activities co-ordinator at the home, said: “It is important that Sooty comes home because she is part of the family.  

“The residents love her. She is great comfort and company for the people who live here.” 

Brian Dixon, 73, a resident at Thomas Torwell House, said: “We miss her very much, she keeps me company and enjoys looking around my room.” 

Phyllis Seaman, 92, added: “We miss her, it’s as simple as that. She is one of the gang now.” 

If you think you have seen Sooty,  call 07925618078. 

