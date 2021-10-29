Norwich shoe designer reveals Halloween collection
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant
A Norfolk shoe designer has launched a Halloween-themed collection of shoes.
Emily Jupp runs Milly J Shoes in Tombland, Norwich, which provides a range of unique shoe designs that cater to a variety of different people.
Milly J Shoes strives to deliver bespoke and customised footwear, ranging from octopus shoes to bridal shoes, and has now launched its Halloween collection.
"Halloween is something that excites me because the designs can be influenced from many different genres," said Ms Jupp.
"It can be based on film, theatre, subcultures and it is always something that fascinates me. I wanted something that was fun and vibrant."
You may also want to watch:
Ms Jupp believes Halloween is one of her favourite times to design shoes.
"I am an alternative person and I like my heavy metal and grunge music - a lot of my designs are inspired by it," she added.
Most Read
- 1 Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich
- 2 Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences
- 3 Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000 after a 'wow factor' makeover
- 4 Owner of popular bakery rushed into intensive care 120 miles from home
- 5 Three-car crash on A47 slip road causes two-mile queues
- 6 Norwich man crowned Britain's Best Young Chef
- 7 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
- 8 Shock after stabbings on city estate
- 9 Is this Norwich's spookiest house?
- 10 Extinction Rebellion plans Norwich action for COP26
"Come Halloween, I am in my element."