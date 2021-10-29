News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich shoe designer reveals Halloween collection

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:25 PM October 29, 2021
Emily Jupp shoe designer at Milly J Shoes showcasing her Halloween collection. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Emily Jupp shoe designer at Milly J Shoes showcasing her Halloween collection. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

A Norfolk shoe designer has launched a Halloween-themed collection of shoes.

Emily Jupp runs Milly J Shoes in Tombland, Norwich, which provides a range of unique shoe designs that cater to a variety of different people.

Milly J Shoes strives to deliver bespoke and customised footwear, ranging from octopus shoes to bridal shoes, and has now launched its Halloween collection.

"Halloween is something that excites me because the designs can be influenced from many different genres," said Ms Jupp.

Milly J Shoes Halloween collection. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Milly J Shoes Halloween collection. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"It can be based on film, theatre, subcultures and it is always something that fascinates me. I wanted something that was fun and vibrant."

You may also want to watch:

Ms Jupp believes Halloween is one of her favourite times to design shoes.

Emily Jupp shoe designer at Milly J Shoes showcasing her Halloween collection. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Emily Rupp, shoe designer at Milly J Shoes, showcasing her Halloween collection. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"I am an alternative person and I like my heavy metal and grunge music - a lot of my designs are inspired by it," she added.

"Come Halloween, I am in my element."

