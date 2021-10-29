Norwich shoe designer reveals Halloween collection

A Norfolk shoe designer has launched a Halloween-themed collection of shoes.

Emily Jupp runs Milly J Shoes in Tombland, Norwich, which provides a range of unique shoe designs that cater to a variety of different people.

Milly J Shoes strives to deliver bespoke and customised footwear, ranging from octopus shoes to bridal shoes, and has now launched its Halloween collection.

"Halloween is something that excites me because the designs can be influenced from many different genres," said Ms Jupp.

"It can be based on film, theatre, subcultures and it is always something that fascinates me. I wanted something that was fun and vibrant."

Ms Jupp believes Halloween is one of her favourite times to design shoes.

"I am an alternative person and I like my heavy metal and grunge music - a lot of my designs are inspired by it," she added.

"Come Halloween, I am in my element."