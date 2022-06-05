City hub celebrates 'proper family get-together' for Platinum Jubilee

Gallery

A vital city hub hopes to build on future community spirit-boosting celebrations after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend surpassed expectations.

Jubilee celebrations at St Catherines Church in Mile Cross - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Volunteers at the Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross Road joined forces with nearby St Catherine's Church in Aylsham Road and The Common Lot collective which puts on live theatre shows based on social history.

Jubilee celebrations at St Catherines Church in Mile Cross - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Activities over the jubilee weekend included craft and costume making, traditional sports day games, and live music and a vinyl disco where people dressed up as kings and queens.

Jubilee celebrations at St Catherines Church in Mile Cross - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross and a Phoenix Centre volunteer, said: "It went brilliantly and surpassed all our expectations.

"Everyone had a good time and I cannot tell you how many scones were eaten.

Jubilee celebrations at St Catherines Church in Mile Cross - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"It was important after people had been locked away because of Covid and people have been wacked with cost of living prices. Folk wanted to enjoy themselves.

"It was a proper, family community get-together and I hope we can build on this in the future."

Jubilee celebrations at St Catherines Church in Mile Cross. Linda Olly - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Jubilee celebrations at St Catherines Church in Mile Cross. Alfie and George Smith - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Jubilee celebrations at St Catherines Church in Mile Cross - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Jubilee celebrations at St Catherines Church in Mile Cross. Sarah Gowing and Esme Brett - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Jubilee celebrations at St Catherines Church in Mile Cross - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Jubilee celebrations at St Catherines Church in Mile Cross - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Jubilee celebrations at St Catherines Church in Mile Cross - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Jubilee celebrations at St Catherines Church in Mile Cross - Credit: Sonya Duncan



