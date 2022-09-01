Foodbank to reopen thanks to mystery cash injection

Phoenix Centre foodbank volunteer Bea Leal next to the empty fridge which will soon be full again - Credit: Contributed

An emergency foodbank has opened its doors again thanks to the generosity of the community after it was forced to close.

The Phoenix Centre foodbank, in Mile Cross, was having to turn people away and shut its doors last week due to financial struggles.

But having launched an emergency fundraising page, staff and volunteers at the centre were amazed to see one anonymous donor cover the £1,000 target alone.

A total of around £3,000 has been raised which means the foodbank will open on a limited basis this Friday before fully reopening next Friday.

The foodbank has been handing out food to approximately 60 vulnerable families and individuals on a weekly basis since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Volunteer Bea Leal said: "This should make a huge difference if we can free up some rental and energy costs for households who are struggling.

"Although we should not be in this situation in the first place.

Bea Leal, community information sharing coordinator for Mile Cross and a volunteer at the foodbank - Credit: Contributed

"We have had an amazing amount of donations. We nearly set the target at £500 but decided to try and push it out to £1,000 to see what happens.

"In the end I think we made that grand before the end of the next day."

The community café at the Phoenix Centre was always going to remain open - even if the foodbank looked like it was going to be closing.

The Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross Road - Credit: Google Maps

Labour's Mile Cross county councillor Chrissie Rumsby - who helps at the centre - said: "Everyone is tightening up their belts at the moment and preparing for the winter and autumn.

"So many people are lacking in food supplies right now and we need to be able to support them.

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross in Norwich, in the kitchen preparing meals at the Phoenix Centre on the estate for families. - Credit: Simon Floyd

"I can't thank the anonymous donor enough. I would love to tell them what a difference they have made to people.

"Whoever they are, they are welcome to see the impact this will have at the centre.

"We did not think we would get anywhere near the £1,000 target."

The Phoenix Centre's GoFundMe fundraising page can be found on the foodbank's Facebook page or by searching Phoenix foodbank on the GoFundMe webpage.