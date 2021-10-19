Mum's pleas to move house denied despite GP's concerns over wellbeing
- Credit: Rianne Collins
A mum from Mile Cross who is begging the council for a relocation has been denied - despite her pleas being supported by her GP and a charity.
Rianne Collins has lived in fear ever since she found a bleeding teen on her doorstep in February.
Since then the 27-year-old has seen her trichotillomania - which causes her to pull her hair out - get worse as she battles anxiety.
However Norwich City Council are yet to take action over Rianne and her one-year-old daughter Molly.
Rianne said: “I can’t sleep. My mental health is so bad at the minute and I’ve done everything I can to show the council that I can’t live here.
“Professionals have said that it is affecting my mental health to stay here."
In a letter to the council a spokeswoman from Action for Children wrote: “Ask yourself if you would feel happy with this housing situation.
“I believe it is in the best interests of this family’s emotional wellbeing to be moved from this property.”
Her GP added: "Rianne feels very frightened in her home. She is anxious that something will happen to her child.
"I would be grateful if you could consider this in maybe moving her to another property."
Despite the support Rianne's request has not been granted leaving her now too afraid to open her curtains.
She said: “I get up for my little girl but then I waste the days sitting on the sofa. I don't feel like I can clean and some days I forget to eat.
"My priority is looking after my little girl - I have to ensure she's bathed, gets three meals a day and is given all my love and attention.
"It's myself I struggle to look after. My family are trying to help but it's hard when you feel so overwhelmed."
Rianne believes she needs a home to feel safe in before she can feel better.
She said: “I urge the council to reconsider. My child needs a garden and a safe place to play and I need to feel I can open my curtains and windows.”
The council were approached for comment.