Mum's pleas to move house denied despite GP's concerns over wellbeing

Sophie Skyring

Published: 2:00 PM October 19, 2021   
Mother is still pleading with the council to help her and her daughter out of their nightmare. 

Rianne is still pleading with the council to help her and her daughter out of their nightmare. - Credit: Rianne Collins

A mum from Mile Cross who is begging the council for a relocation has been denied - despite her pleas being supported by her GP and a charity. 

Rianne Collins has lived in fear ever since she found a bleeding teen on her doorstep in February. 

Since then the 27-year-old has seen her trichotillomania - which causes her to pull her hair out - get worse as she battles anxiety. 

However Norwich City Council are yet to take action over Rianne and her one-year-old daughter Molly. 

Rianne said: “I can’t sleep. My mental health is so bad at the minute and I’ve done everything I can to show the council that I can’t live here.  

“Professionals have said that it is affecting my mental health to stay here." 

Rianne has continued to pull her hair out due to her poor mental health. 

Rianne has continued to pull her hair out due to her poor mental health. - Credit: Rianne Collins

In a letter to the council a spokeswoman from Action for Children wrote: “Ask yourself if you would feel happy with this housing situation.  

“I believe it is in the best interests of this family’s emotional wellbeing to be moved from this property.” 

Her GP added: "Rianne feels very frightened in her home. She is anxious that something will happen to her child. 

"I would be grateful if you could consider this in maybe moving her to another property."

Despite the support Rianne's request has not been granted leaving her now too afraid to open her curtains. 

She said: “I get up for my little girl but then I waste the days sitting on the sofa. I don't feel like I can clean and some days I forget to eat. 

"My priority is looking after my little girl - I have to ensure she's bathed, gets three meals a day and is given all my love and attention. 

"It's myself I struggle to look after. My family are trying to help but it's hard when you feel so overwhelmed."

Her family have been trying to help her to get on top of the housework, but they have long working hours themselves. 

Her family have been trying to help her to get on top of the housework, but they have long working hours themselves. - Credit: Rianne Collins

Rianne believes she needs a home to feel safe in before she can feel better. 

She said: “I urge the council to reconsider. My child needs a garden and a safe place to play and I need to feel I can open my curtains and windows.” 

Rianne thinks an area that was safe with a garden would help her to begin to get her life back. 

Rianne thinks an area that was safe with a garden would help her to begin to get her life back. - Credit: Rianne Collins

The council were approached for comment.  

