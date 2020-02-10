Milk delivery couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

They were the milkman and milkwoman of Mile Cross, bringing a lot of bottle to families for decades.

Now Jack and Pauline Hamment have shown that their marriage is long-life - by celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

When Mr Hamment, 90, and Mrs Hamment, 89, from Norwich, married in 1950 the world was a different place.

Britain was still recovering from the Second World War, King George VI was on the throne and the Internet sounded like something from a science fiction novel.

The couple first set eyes on one another when they were teenagers, shortly after Mrs Hamment moved to back to Norwich from Ely after the war.

At the time Mr Hamment worked for his father as a milk delivery boy, and it was then, while delivering milk to Mrs Hamment's street, that she first saw him.

The pair soon became a couple and four years later they married at St Catherine's Church on February 11, 1950.

A few years later Mr Hamment took over his father's business, and as well as being husband and wife the pair became business partners, delivering milk to scores of streets in Mile Cross.

Mrs Hamment said the couple used to split their delivery round between them, each taking different roads. She said: "The worst deliveries were the tower blocks when we used to have to go through deep snow."

The couple retired in 1989, at which point many of the Mile Cross community turned out to wish them well.

Mrs Hamment said: "We were fed up with not having any holidays. When we first met it was work 365 days a year - we never had a day off. At one point the whole family was involved, for example if the weather was bad.

"We still see some of the people who we used to deliver milk to. They were children at the time and now they're grown up."

The couple used their retirement to go caravanning and spend time with their growing family of three children, nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

However despite retiring more than 30 years ago, the couple said they still woke at 5am each day.

And the secret to a long and happy marriage? Mr Hamment said: "Working together and lots of patience."