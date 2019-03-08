Holiday project which handed out almost 2,000 free lunches thanks supporters

Brian Green, Organiser at the Mile Cross packed lunch project. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The organiser of a project which struggled to meet demand in its bid to prevent holiday hunger in Norwich has thanked its supporters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Freddie Bull, President of the Hellesdon Woman’s Institute, volunteering at the Mile Cross packed lunch project. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Freddie Bull, President of the Hellesdon Woman’s Institute, volunteering at the Mile Cross packed lunch project. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Last year, the Norfolk Unite Community, part of the Unite Union, handed out 600 free lunches to children living in the Mile Cross area of Norwich.

But over the course of this summer, volunteers saw demand more than double, handing out more than 700 lunches within the first two weeks of the holidays and 1,960 across the six.

You may also want to watch:

Brian Green, organiser, said while the project had received funding from bodies including Unite, individuals' donations had been particularly moving.

He said: "This project seems to have garnered a lot of attention. It's bitter sweet but it shows that people are suffering and people are beginning to see that there is a real need in the community."

He thanked the Tesco branches on Grove Road and Prince of Wales Road, the Earlham Road Co-op and Waveney Food hub.

The project will return during the October half-term.