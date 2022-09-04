'I will miss it' - City butcher hangs up apron after nearly 40 years

A city butcher who has worked with three generations at a family-run business is finally hanging up his apron after 39 years.

Mike Batch joined Archers Butchers, in Plumstead Road, back in 1983 and now their longest-serving employee has retired.

The 75-year-old started working for the Archer family when the now owner Jamie Archer was just eight years old and it was run by his grandfather John.

Since then he has watched the business - which started in 1929 - grow and generations come and go, but now he says it's time to put his feet up.

Mike Batch worked at Archers Butchers for 39 years - Credit: Jamie Archer

"They are all lovely," he said. "I couldn’t have worked for better people.

"They treated me as one of the family.

"The business has gone from strength to strength over the years. When I started it was just one unit but now we have the shop and takeaway, which is really popular."

Mr Batch, who has been a butcher since he was 19 years old, says he has lots of fond memories but the thing he will miss most is his customers who "are more like friends" and the "banter" with his colleagues.

But he will continue to pop in to say hello.

He added: "I have watched a lot of my customers grow up.

"All of a sudden they come in the shop with families themselves."

Now the grandfather-of-seven will be spending more time with his family and he is looking forward to going on a cruise next year.

He added: "I have worked 10 years past my retirement. I feel alright in myself, but body-wise things are wearing out. It's just time to slow down.

Archers Butchers on Plumstead Road - Credit: Jamie Archer

"But I will miss it."

Jamie Archer, owner of Archers Butchers, said: "This week we said goodbye to the longest-serving butcher we have ever had and probably ever will.

"Mike has been a hard working, loyal employee for over 39 years and has decided to hang up his apron for the final time.

"We all wish him a happy, healthy retirement with his wife Pauline. He will be greatly missed."



