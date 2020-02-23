Search

Your chance to take in Norwich landmarks at night in charity midnight walk

PUBLISHED: 20:44 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:44 23 February 2020

Norwich midnight walk chairty at the Forum Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich midnight walk chairty at the Forum Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Neon-clad walkers will be able to admire Norwich's popular landmarks from a different perspective in a new midnight charity challenge.

The event is raising money for Fresh Start New Beginnings, which provides therapy to children and young people in Norfolk and Suffolk impacted by sexual abuse, and Leeway Domestic Violence and Abuse Services, which supports adults and children across Norfolk and Suffolk.

All proceeds from the event will be split equally between the two charities and the eight-10-mile walk through the city centre is taking place on June 13.

It is the first time an event like this has happened in the city and participants are encouraged to wear neon outfits.

Patsy Johnson-Cisse, operations director of Fresh Start New Beginnings, said: "Because we are two local charities we are hoping we will get lots of support. There will be little surprises along the route. It is a chance for everybody to come together."

You may also want to watch:

The charity has organised previous midnight walks in Ipswich which have been successful, according to Mrs Johnson-Cisse.

She added: "It is a brilliant night out and something everybody can do. You can walk at your own pace and show support for local charities. It is fun and allows you to give something back."

It is hoped that some of the city's landmarks will be lit up for the walk, which starts at 9pm, and 1,000 people are expected to take part.

Mrs Johnson-Cisse said: "It's fantastic to be working with Leeway on this joint fundraising event. The work carried out by each charity, and in partnership, is crucial in supporting families facing trauma that most of us will never have to comprehend. Both charities are restricted in the number of people they can help by limited funding, so events like this can make such a difference."

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, said: "The funds raised from the event will help us to continue to provide support services to those experiencing domestic abuse in Norfolk and Suffolk, following increased demand for services in the past year."

Registration costs just £10 per person, with a suggested fundraising target of £100. To sign up visit www.fsnb.org.uk or www.leewaysupport.org

