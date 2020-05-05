Search

Man treated for inhaling smoke after microwave sets off smoke alarm

PUBLISHED: 19:25 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:25 05 May 2020

Alfred Nichols Court, off Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Alfred Nichols Court, off Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Google

A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a microwave set off a smoke alarm in a retirement housing block.

One crew of firefighters from Sprowston fire station and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust were called out to Alfred Nichols Court on Rackham Road, Norwich, near Aylsham Road, just after 11.28am on May 5.

A Norfolk Fire Service spokesman said the crew was alerted after a microwave in one of the properties set off a smoke alarm.

He added no fire had to be put out and a man from the property suffered with smoke inhalation.

Firefighters supported paramedics on the scene and left at 12.30pm.

