‘I thought she was a micro pig’: Woman shares living room with 26-stone pig

Published: 6:00 AM October 8, 2021

Miss Wiggy was thought to be a micro pig, now she's 26 stone and a loved member of Julie's household - Credit: Julie Woodward

Living in the heart of NR3 is giant porker fondly known as Miss Piggy Wiggy.

The boar has lived with owner Julie Woodward for 12 years having been taken on as a piglet.

Originally thought to be a 'miniature pig' the hog is now 26 stone and needs her own fridge to house the volume of food she eats in a day.

Julie said: "I was told she was a micro pig - I quickly realised there's no such thing.

Miss Wiggy was tiny when she first arrived at Julie house in NR3. - Credit: Julie Woodward

"She was brought to me as a rescue because I have a lot of rescue experience. Back then she was the size of a small dog.

"Now she's my 26 stone baby."

And Miss Piggy Wiggy lives a life of luxury - free to roam the home in the city's Silver Triangle.

“Miss Wiggy is a house piggy and she loves being indoors with my dogs," Julie said.

Julie added that her pet is fully house trained and keeps herself very clean, so is a far cry from the mucky farm animal people might expect.

She said: “I think she's the only pig that doesn't like to wallow in mud. In fact she hates the mud and rain.

“Instead, Miss Wiggy would much prefer to be tucked up in a blanket.”

And Miss Wiggy has a diet fit for a queen.

"Every morning she has fruit. She loves grapes, she likes to be hand-fed those like an Egyptian queen," Julie said.

Miss Wiggy of NR3 "snores like a tractor" - Credit: Julie Woodward

But when she doesn't get her way Miss Wiggy has a naughty streak.

"We call it a piggy paddy. Miss Wiggy opens the fridge food and steals the contents - usually the salad tray.

"But when she's caught and we close the door she squeals really loudly. We've had to put a lock on it now."

Miss Wiggy is very well known among the locals: "Children in the area love to come and visit. They give her tummy rubs."

Miss Wiggy has her own fridge and eats a punnet of strawberries, blueberries and grapes everyday for breakfast. - Credit: Julie Woodward

Julie says that Miss Wiggy is a huge addition to the family, not only in size but also in character.

She added: “It would seem so strange not to have her now, it just seems normal to us to have a piggy in the house, we adore her.”

Wiggy is huge, with Julie's dog Winsted often taking a perch on the gentle giant. - Credit: Julie Woodward

What does Miss Piggy Wiggy eat in a day?

A big pig naturally comes with a big appetite, Miss Wiggy is no different.

Miss Wiggy has THREE punnets of fruit for breakfast every morning.

This includes blueberries, strawberries and grapes.

As a result she needs her own fridge to hold her enormous amount of food.

This is also to comply with Defra regulations.

“How many piggies can say that they have their own fridge?” said Julie.

Miss Wiggy is also very partial to a punnet of plums.

Julie added: “Miss Wiggy is very smart and has worked out how to open the fridge and help herself to our food.

“We had to put a lock on the door otherwise she would just be in there all the time.”